GRAP 3 Measures Revoked In Delhi NCR After AQI Improves To 'Very Poor'

New Delhi: Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been revoked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital on Thursday, following a marginal improvement in the air quality in the city. This comes a few days after GRAP 4 was revoked in the city.

“The AQI of Delhi has been improving owing to favourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 322 today, i.e. on 22.01.2026. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke its orders dated 16.01.2026, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of Schedule of GRAP (modified on 21.11.2025), with immediate effect," the official order stated. Stage 3 of the GRAP applies in situations when the air quality falls in the 'Severe' category. It was revoked following a review meeting earlier.

Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Wednesday (January 21) morning. But it continued to remain in the “very poor” category with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that air quality is likely to remain in the “moderate to poor” category in the coming days.

"Construction & Demolition project sites etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc,. under no circumstances shall they resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission," the official order added.

The Supreme Court had previously instructed the Delhi government and other authorities on Wednesday to submit plans with long-term measures recommended by the CAQM, which can help to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Following the revocation of GRAP Stages 3, and 4, authorities have urged citizens to continue following relevant restrictive measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2, which continue to be implemented given the persisting air pollution crisis.

