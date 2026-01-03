GRAP-II Restrictions To Remain In Delhi As AQI Drops To 236

New Delhi: With the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoking Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect following a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions, the government has urged people to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP so that AQI level does not slip further.

The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoked Stage-III of GRAP earlier in the day.

Delhi's daily average AQI has been showing a downward trend since 02.01.2025 morning, and at 4:00 PM, it clocked 236, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noting a downward trend in the AQI level of Delhi, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM and accordingly take an appropriate call on the preventive/ restrictive actions under Stage-III of extant GRAP in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since December 13.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee said that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement owing to strong winds and favourable meteorological conditions and was recorded at 236 today.

The forecast by IMD/IITM predicts the AQI to remain in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' category in the coming days.

Keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of extant GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the trend of improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD/ IITM indicating the likelihood of the average AQI of Delhi to stay in 'Poor to Very Poor' category in the coming days, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP today unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-III of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.

All actions under Stages II & I of the extant schedule of GRAP (November 2025) shall, however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not rise further in the coming days. Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages II & I of the extant schedule of GRAP in order to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of extant GRAP in NCR.

Construction & Demolition project sites etc. which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various Statutory Directions, rules, guidelines etc. shall under no circumstances resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission.