Published 19:01 IST, November 14th 2024
GRAP III Imposed in Delhi: What's Allowed, What's Not | Full List
The air quality commission has imposed GRAP III in Delhi-NCR, which will come into effect from November 15 after AQI turned severe in the national capital.
Reported by: Digital Desk
GRAP III implemented in Delhi from November 15 | Image: PTI
