Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, recently had a meeting with The Great Khali, the most famous Indian name in World Wrestling Entertainment history. On his social media account, the wrestler—real name Dalip Singh Rana—posted a video of himself lifting the world record holder. The pair's appearance together in the video caught a lot of people off guard because it showed how drastically different their bodies and heights were from one another.

Khali Lifts Jyoti

Khali effortlessly lifts Amge with one hand in the now-viral video. After performing a few aerial moves, he brought her down. It showed the world's shortest woman smilling and laughing. The caption for the little video says, "This video makes her The Great Khali Dhaba." Since being shared, the post has amassed millions of views and tons of likes on the platform. Many users took to the comments section to react to the same.

Who is Jyoti Amge?

The Guinness World Records has declared Jyoti Amge to be the world's shortest surviving woman. Her height is 62.8 centimeters (2 feet 0.6 inches). Amge participated in the "Bigg Boss 6" reality TV show. Additionally, a wax replica of her has been made and is on exhibit at the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a hill station in the Maharashtra state district of Pune. In addition, she starred as Ma Petite in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show and in Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen.



Following the widespread popularity of his video featuring Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest lady, The Great Khali found himself in trouble with social media users. One user commented, "Stop making a joke out of that woman and put her down." "That's rude...she is an adult," remarked a second person. "Why does he have to pick her up? This is a grown-up, right? Nobody should find this funny", a third user commented.