'Great Success for India': 26/11 Attack Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam On Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

New Delhi: Dismissing a review petition against Tahawwur Rana's conviction, the United States Supreme Court has cleared decks for the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack convict to India. The public prosecutor in the Mumbai Terror Attack case. Ujjwal Nikam has reacted to this development, calling it a ‘great success for India’.

‘Great Success for India’: 26/11 Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

Calling Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India a ‘great success’ for the country and a way to get more information and evidence against Pakistani involvement in terror activities, 26/11 Attack prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said, ""It's a great success for India because the Supreme Court of America has dismissed the review petition of Tahawwur Rana. I say it's a success for India because Tahawwur Rana and David Headley are the close links behind the terror attack of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. By extraditing Tahawwur Rana, India will get more information and evidence of the involvement of some of the Pakistani people, including the Pakistan security apparatus."

He further said, "David Headley has given such revelation and evidence in Mumbai court and also produced the email correspondence showing the links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan ISI Army officers. I am very optimistic that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana will give more evidence about the involvement of some of the security apparatus of Pakistan."

Tahawwur Rana To Be Extradited to India

The US Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India as it dismissed a review petition against his conviction in the case. India was seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley, as he was wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.

This was Rana’s last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco. Rana is accused of providing the blueprint that helped Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carry out the Mumbai attacks. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India, murder, and forgery for the purpose of cheating, and other crimes under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is a former military doctor who served in the Pakistan Army and has been charged for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. He was born in the Chicha Watni in the province of Punjab , Pakistan and later migrated to Canada after gaining citizenship and became an immigration service businessman. He was also reportedly charged in 2011 for supporting the terrorist organization Lakshar-e-Taiba and plotting an attack on the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The 64-year-old who is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles is associated with Pakistani American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Popularly known as "Daood Gilani," is currently lodged in a US prison and serving 35 years after he was convicted for his role in planning the 2008 attacks in various locations in Mumbai.