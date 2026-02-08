Greater Noida Accident: Two Labourers Killed, One Injured As Scaffolding Collapses At Construction Site

Greater Noida: At least two labourers were killed, and one was injured when the scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Sector 144 of Greater Noida on Sunday.

Local residents rushed to the scene, and took the injured labourer to a nearby private hospital. According to reports, the building belongs to Shri Mahavir Construction Company.

Police personnel promptly reached the site to carry out an investigation. The exact sequence of events leading to accident and the death of the two labourers, have not been ascertained yet.

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, accompanied by local administrative officials have also reached the site. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, took to social media platform X, to issue a statement about the matter. A team of labour department officials have reached the site, along with a dedicated team headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, to probe the incident further, sources said.

Advertisement

This tragedy in the national capital comes within a few days after a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit in Delhi's Janakpuri, and weeks after a tech professional died after his speeding car crashed into a flooded basement in Noida's Sector-150, raising outrage against civic apathy in the city.

Although no arrests have been made yet, a supervisor, and a contractor have been taken into custody for further questioning, police said. The deceased have not been identified yet. Further details are awaited as an investigation and rescue operation is underway.