Good News: Greater Noida Authority Approves Shahberi Elevated Road Project From Sec 4 to NH-24: What We Know

Noida: The Greater Noida Authority has approved an elevated road project from Sector 4 to NH-24 via Shahberi. The project, once completed, will significantly reduce massive traffic jams that the region witness everyday.

According to reports, the construction on this project is expected to start soon. The project aims to decongest the Shahberi stretch which is prone to hours-long traffic jam, especially during the peak office hours, everyday.

Shahberi region is popular for its furniture market which is situated ahead of the residential society’s when one move towards NH-24 or towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

One completed, the elevated road will decongest the area, bringing a major relief to millions of people, who fight traffic on daily basis while going to work.

Shahberi Elevated Road to cost Rs 400 crore

The proposed elevated road from Greater Noida Sector 4 to NH-24 via Shahberi market is expected to cost Rs 400 crore. Once completed, the elevated road will further boost connectivity between Greater Noida-Ghaziabad, from Greater Noida to Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The new project will also come as boon for all those who resides in Greater Noida. At present, commuters who are coming via Delhi-Meerut expressway prefer to enter Noida first via Sector 62 and then proceed towards their desired destinations in Greater Noida.

But after the Shahberi Elevated Road project, the commuter’s will have an option to directly enter Greater Noida from the expressway.