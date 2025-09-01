Greater Noida Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Critically Injured

Noida: A horrific road accident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Dadri area of Greater Noida, claiming the life of one student and leaving four others seriously injured. The incident reportedly took place near the Rampur-Fatehpur highway.

A car carrying five young people collided with a dump truck parked along the roadside. The crash happened under the jurisdiction of Dadri Police Station. All five are said to be students of a private university in Noida.

Greater Noida Car Crash

According to initial reports, the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed, with parts of the vehicle reportedly catching fire. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Dadri Police admitted the injured students to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Greater Noida Car Accident

Tragically, one of the students, identified as Ishika, succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead upon arrival. The remaining four students—Anvi, Yugraj Singh, Harsh, and Yash—are currently undergoing treatment, with their conditions reported as serious.

Dadri Car Accident

A chilling video of the accident shows the car completely wrecked, with villagers seen pulling the injured driver and passengers from the mangled vehicle. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, with early indications pointing to excessive speeding.