Greater Noida Police Nab Three Notorious Criminals In Encounter

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police have encountered three notorious criminals in Surajpur, leaving them injured on Monday night. The encounter occurred when the police, acting on intelligence, tracked down the miscreants who had been committing thefts in houses within the Surajpur and Ecotech-3 police station areas.

As per the police, during the intense confrontation, the police fired at the suspects, hitting them in the leg. All three injured criminals were subsequently admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria, the operation was a big success, showcasing the police force's commitment to tackling crime.

A search of the suspects revealed a cache of incriminating items, including an R-15 motorcycle, three pistols, cartridges, and stolen cash worth Rs 13,500. Further investigation revealed that the trio had a substantial criminal history, with over two dozen cases registered against them in the Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida.

The Greater Noida police have been taking action to crack down on crime. The police are now focused on investigating the suspects' involvement in various crimes and identifying their accomplices.

Earlier, in December 2019, two dreaded criminals, Rahul and Mahesh, were arrested by the UP Police following an encounter in Greater Noida's Surajpur village. The police recovered six laptops, one scooty, two country-made pistols, and several live cartridges from the suspects. Similarly, in another incident, the Beta-2 Police and SWAT team in Greater Noida engaged in a shootout with notorious robbers, resulting in the arrest of two criminals and the recovery of Rs 7.84 lakh in stolen cash, a stolen car, and illegal firearms.