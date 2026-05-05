Grenade Blast On Scooter Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar: Agencies Point To BKI, Pakistan-Based Handlers

Jalandhar: A grenade attack has been reported in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, according to top intelligence sources. As per reports, a vehicle fire on the busy road in Jalandhar has now been confirmed as a grenade attack. The blast near BSF Chowk triggered brief panic when an Activa scooter suddenly erupted in flames, but the officials confirmed there were no injuries or casualties.

According to sources, the police and fire brigade teams reached the spot within minutes and brought the blaze under control. The police and the intelligence are now treating the explosion as a targeted strike rather than an accident.

The security agencies stated on Tuesday that the blast was caused by a grenade. A probe is underway to examine possible links to Pakistan-based handlers and proscribed terror outfits allegedly using local criminal networks to carry out attacks, senior intelligence sources added.

As per sources, the preliminary assessments suggested that the incident fits a pattern seen in several recent cases targeting security and political institutions across Punjab. The state has recorded more than 20 grenade attacks since 2024, with a majority reported from border districts and major cities such as Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Advertisement

Most of these incidents have targeted police establishments, security installations and offices linked to political and ideological organisations. The spate of attacks has now led the central and state agencies to view Tuesday’s blast as part of an attempt to destabilise the region, sources said.

The intelligence agencies are specifically examining the role of Pakistan-based operatives and extremist modules, including Babbar Khalsa International, which are suspected of coordinating with local gangsters. The officials noted that earlier investigations by the Punjab Police and central agencies, including the NIA, have uncovered a recurring method. The local operatives are arrested on the ground, while their handlers are traced to locations in Pakistan and parts of Europe.

Advertisement

In the BSF Chowk case, the forensic teams have collected material from the blast site and CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scrutinised frame by frame. The Punjab Police have detained some persons in connection with the incident, the officials said, though they declined to share further details, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.

Security Stepped Up Across State

Following the explosion, security has been heightened at sensitive locations across Punjab. The checkpoints have been reinforced and patrolling intensified around government buildings, police stations and political offices.

The officials stressed that while no one was hurt on Tuesday, the use of a grenade in a crowded public area marks a worrying escalation. “What initially appeared to be a vehicle-related explosion is now being treated as a targeted attack,” a senior source said, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.