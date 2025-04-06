Grenades, Machine Gun and Pakistan-Made Medicines: Indian Army Recovers Cache of War-Like Stores in Kashmir's Kupwara | Image: Republic

Jammu: The Indian Army’s 47 Rashtriya Rifles, along with Kupwara Police, recovered a cache of war-like stores during a joint Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi forest area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district as per sources.

Image of items recovered during the operation | Source: Republic

The recovered items include, 1 Machine Gun, 7 assorted hand grenades, 90 rounds of loose ammunition, 1 Chinese-made binocular, 2 solar mobile chargers, large amount of Pakistan -made medicines and several clothing items, including a foreign-origin sleeping bag