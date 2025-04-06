Grenades, Machine Gun and Pakistan-Made Medicines: Indian Army Recovers Cache of War-Like Stores in Kashmir's Kupwara

Updated April 6th 2025, 18:57 IST
Jammu: The Indian Army’s 47 Rashtriya Rifles, along with Kupwara Police, recovered a cache of war-like stores during a joint Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi forest area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district as per sources.
The recovered items include, 1 Machine Gun, 7 assorted hand grenades, 90 rounds of loose ammunition, 1 Chinese-made binocular, 2 solar mobile chargers, large amount of Pakistan -made medicines and several clothing items, including a foreign-origin sleeping bag
An FIR has been registered at the concerned police station, and further investigation is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 6th 2025, 18:22 IST