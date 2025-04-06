sb.scorecardresearch
  Grenades, Machine Gun and Pakistan-Made Medicines: Indian Army Recovers Cache of War-Like Stores in Kashmir's Kupwara

Updated April 6th 2025, 18:57 IST

Grenades, Machine Gun and Pakistan-Made Medicines: Indian Army Recovers Cache of War-Like Stores in Kashmir's Kupwara

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Grenades, Machine Gun and Pakistan-Made Medicines: Indian Army Recovers Cache of War-Like Stores in Kashmir's Kupwara | Image: Republic

Jammu: The Indian Army’s 47 Rashtriya Rifles, along with Kupwara Police, recovered a cache of war-like stores during a joint Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi forest area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district as per sources. 

Image of items recovered during the operation | Source: Republic&nbsp;

The recovered items include, 1 Machine Gun, 7 assorted hand grenades, 90 rounds of loose ammunition, 1 Chinese-made binocular, 2 solar mobile chargers, large amount of Pakistan -made medicines and several clothing items, including a foreign-origin sleeping bag  

An FIR has been registered at the concerned police station, and further investigation is underway.

Published April 6th 2025, 18:22 IST

