'Gross Negligence': Congress Demands Rajasthan Health Minister's Resignation After Jaipur Hospital Blaze

Jaipur: Congress MLA and Rajasthan Assembly Opposition leader Tika Ram Jully on Monday demanded the resignation of the state Health Minister after six people died in a fire at the ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. He called the incident "gross negligence" by the state government and urged action against those responsible, along with compensation for the victims' families.

Speaking to the reporters, Tika Ram Jully said, "This is gross negligence on the part of the state government...The Chief Minister is busy touring Delhi...There is no monitoring...Education and health are basic needs of the state...The state Health Minister should resign immediately, and the bereaved families should be compensated.

Action should be taken against those whose negligence led to this incident..."As per the police officials, the incident, attributed to a short circuit, has resulted in the unfortunate loss of six lives. The Rajasthan government has constituted a six-member committee to investigate the incident.

The relatives of the victims of the fire incident protested against the hospital administration and the State government, alleging negligence by hospital staff. A relative of a victim, Sanjay Singh, said that the family is sitting on a dharna demanding justice. "...Someone should come and meet us...We are sitting on a dharna. We want justice. 'Duniya ke gharon mein diye jalenge par humare toh bhuj gaye'," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has assured that the injured will be getting proper treatment and care. Sharing an X post after he visited the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, he said that the situation is being continuously monitored. He wrote, “The incident of a fire breaking out at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely unfortunate.