‘Ground Zero’ to Hold First Red Carpet Film Premiere in Kashmir Valley Since Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A

Srinagar: In a landmark historic development, Srinagar is set to host its first red carpet film premiere in 38 years, as Excel Entertainment’s upcoming action thriller ‘Ground Zero’ makes its debut in the Kashmir Valley on April 18. The event is being hailed as a powerful symbol of peace, progress, and cultural revival in Naya Kashmir, marking the first such premiere since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019.

Cinemas in Kashmir had shut down in the late 1980s and early 1990s during the peak of militancy, as theatres came under threat and public screenings became untenable. For decades, the valley’s once-vibrant cinematic scene remained silent. Now, with normalcy returning and infrastructure stabilizing, Ground Zero’s premiere will mark a turning point for film and art in Jammu and Kashmir.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, the film is based on a real-life operation carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), showcasing one of the most successful missions in the force’s recent history. Hashmi portrays Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a critical counter-insurgency operation in 2015. The film aims to capture the grit, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of India’s border forces.

Ahead of the premiere, Hashmi said, “To be back in Kashmir and witness a premiere unfold here after 38 years is nothing short of surreal. I feel incredibly grateful that Ground Zero gets to be a part of this landmark moment. It’s not just a film premiere — it’s a piece of history, and I’m honoured to be part of it.”

While speaking to Republic TV, Touseef Raina from Baramulla, who met Emraan Hashmi during the film’s shoot in the town, said, “It’s a good thing that cinema is back in the valley. A special movie about our forces is always a matter of pride for the nation. We welcome such films that not only entertain but also honour the spirit of sacrifice and service.”

A fan of Emraan Hashmi, Majid Geelani, added, “Shooting of the film in Kashmir was a dream, and now the movie will also be released in the coming days. It’s a positive sign that we are capable of hosting celebrities and entertaining the people of Jammu and Kashmir after long trauma.”

About ‘Ground Zero’

‘Ground Zero’ is directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. Co-producers include Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, ‘Ground Zero’ is expected to resonate strongly with audiences across the country, particularly for its emotional depth and patriotic theme. The decision to premiere the film in Srinagar is seen as a respectful nod to the land where the story is rooted and a celebration of the region’s re-emergence on India’s cultural map.