Gruesome Double Murder: Woman, 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed & Stuffed Inside Bed Box In Delhi's Sarita Vihar

New Delhi: In a horrific case of double murder, a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found brutally killed, with their bodies stuffed inside the storage box of a bed at their home in Sarita Vihar area of southeast Delhi. The victims were allegedly strangled to death by a relative. The shocking crime came to light on Friday night in Bhim Colony, leaving residents in a state of fear and disbelief.

The victims have been identified as Jyoti, a 35-year-old homemaker and the wife of a man named Sudarshan, and their six-year-old daughter. Police officials, who rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call, immediately moved the victims to AIIMS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Senior officers, including DCP, and crime and FSL teams were called to the crime scene.

While initial medical examinations showed no obvious external wounds, a postmortem examination indicated the cause of death as strangulation and smothering.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that a man named Deen Dayal, 35, is responsible for the murders. Deen Dayal, an accountant, is the nephew of Jyoti's husband and used to live in the same building as the victims. He is presently absconding.

Advertisement

The motive behind the gruesome murders is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and uncover the circumstances that led to the crime.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Further investigation into the matter is underway.