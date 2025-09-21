GST REFORMS To Accelerate India's Growth Story From Navratri: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the eve of the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, heralding the launch of ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, a move coinciding with the first day of Navratri. PM Modi said that every citizen, including the nation's poor, middle class, neo-middle class, youth, shopkeepers, and businessmen, would benefit from this initiative.

He congratulated all Indians on the next-generation GST reforms and the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, asserting that the new taxes would accelerate India's growth, ease business operations, and bring each state to a level of equality.

PM Modi recalled the difficulties faced by businesses prior to the implementation of GST, citing an example of a company that found it more troublesome to transport goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, a distance of 570 km, than to export them to Europe and then send them back to Hyderabad. He stated that when his government was given the opportunity in 2014, making GST a priority for citizens and the country was paramount.

As per the PM, the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ has finally come to fruition after discussions with every stakeholder, including the state governments and finding relevant solutions to all problems.

The Prime Minister outlined that with the next-generation GST reforms, only two tax slabs of 5% and 18% would exist. He asserted that with the reforms rolling out from September 22, daily amenities would become cheaper, with most daily need goods like toothpaste, brushes, soaps, etc., either having no tax or only a 5% tax. The neo-middle class, formed when people moved out of poverty, would see a lot of advantages, and both the middle class and the neo-middle class would receive a "double bonanza". GST on tourism has been reduced, making travelling cheaper and easier.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of walking on the path of Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance), with the MSME sector playing a big hand in this mission. MSMEs would be at a huge advantage with less tax to give and increased exports, a double advantage. He urged citizens to use goods ‘Made in India (Swadeshi)’, saying with pride, "I am Swadeshi, I use Swadeshi and produce Swadeshi".