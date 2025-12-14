Gucci, Prada Bags & Rado Watches: Luxurious Items Seized From Ex-UP Constable's 7000-Sq-Ft Lavish Mansion

Lucknow: An unusually luxurious lifestyle of a suspended police constable came to light after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at his lavish mansion while investigating the multi-crore codeine-based cough syrup smuggling racket. The central investigative agency seized various luxury items from the mansion in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The raid has raised questions over how the former constable could afford to live such a luxurious life.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited Alok Singh's mansion, sprawled across an acre of 7,000 square feet in a posh locality, on Friday.

As per reports, the agency seized luxurious handbags of Prada and Gucci from the mansion, along with Rado watches. Several other expensive items were also seized from the premises. It is also reported that the construction cost of the two-story mansion would have been over Rs 5 crore.

Alok Singh was arrested earlier this month. In 2006, he was arrested for involvement in the looting of gold from a businessman's employee. However, he was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Apart from the raids conducted in Lucknow, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also searched premises in Varanasi, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Jaunpur and Saharanpur.

An X user, who goes by the name 'The Skin Doctor', said, “An entry level man drawing barely ₹40,000 a month, yet living in a house that even the wealthy hesitate to dream of." He added, "India truly is a land of opportunities. All you need is a sarkari job and the shamelessness to drop your morals, something that most Indians will do happily."

