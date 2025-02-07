Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases in Pune Surge to 180 After Detection of Seven New Cases

GBS tally in Pune rises to 180 after detection of seven cases | Image: PTI

Pune: The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in the Pune region reached 180 on Friday, following the detection of seven new cases, according to a health official.

These seven cases include four fresh instances, along with three cases from previous days, the official added.

"Of the 180 suspected cases, 146 have been diagnosed with GBS. Of these 180 cases, 35 are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 88 from newly added villages in PMC area, 25 from Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 24 from Pune Rural and eight are from other districts. While 79 patients have been discharged, 58 are in ICU and 22 on ventilator support," a health department release said.

The number of deaths in the region stood at six, it added.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

Severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. GBS is more common in adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected.