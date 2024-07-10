sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:34 IST, July 10th 2024

Guilty Won't Be Spared: CM Shinde Vows Strict Action in BMW Hit-and-Run Case

"The family of the deceased woman will receive ₹10 lakh as compensation. They will also be provided legal assistance," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Eknath Shinde
Guilty Won't Be Spared: CM Shinde Vows Strict Action in BMW Hit-and-Run Case | Image: X/ @CMOMaharashtra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:30 IST, July 10th 2024