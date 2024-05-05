Guj: Maulvi Held for Threatening to Kill Ex-BJP Leader Nupur Sharma, MLA Raja Singh. Details Here

Advertisement

Surat: A Maulvi has been arrested by the Surat Police in Gujarat on Saturday for allegedly issuing threats to kill Bharatiya Janata Party's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and planning to murder her, news agency PTI reported.

The Maulvi has been identified as Maulvi Sohel Abubakr Timol (27). According to the media reports, offered private tuition on Islam to Muslim children.

Timol who earlier worked at a thread factory also threatened the chief editor of Sudarshan television channel and BJP's Telangana MLA Raja Singh in connivance with his handlers from Pakistan and Nepal

Anupam Singh Gehlot Sohel Abubakr Timol was discovered to be conspiring with people from Pakistan and Nepal to offer ₹1 crore 'supari' (contract for killing) and get weapons from Pakistan to kill the national president of Hindu Sanatan Sangh Upadesh Rana. PTI reported

"After his detention, we found several objectionable contents in his mobile phones, including the one regarding offering ₹1 crore for the murder of Updesh Rana. For this, he was in continuous touch with persons/numbers from Pakistan and Nepal," PTI quoted Gehlot as saying.

"Timol was also found to be involved in issuing threats to Rana in March this year. The accused used a virtual number from Laos to issue threats to the target by connecting numbers from Pakistan and Nepal in his group call," the police officer told PTI.

Photos and other details found on Sohel Abubakr Timol's phone number show the accused and associates were discussing on a secure app about targeting and threatening editor-in-chief of Sudarshan TV Suresh Chavhanke, Nupur Sharma, and Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh, Gehlot said, adding that for this purpose, they were planning to collect funds and procure weapons.



