  • Gujarat: 10 People Drown In Gandhinagar's Meshwo River During Ganesh Idol Immersion, Search Underway

Published 21:18 IST, September 13th 2024

Gujarat: 10 People Drown In Gandhinagar's Meshwo River During Ganesh Idol Immersion, Search Underway

10 people drowned in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, during the immersion of Ganesh Idol in the Meshwo River, near Vasna Sogthi Village in the Dahegam taluka.

Reported by: Digital Desk
10 people drown in river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
10 people drown in river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar during Ganesh Idol immersion | Image: Republic
