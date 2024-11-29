Published 21:45 IST, November 29th 2024
Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspect From Dwarka Allegedly Spying For Pakistan
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat ATS Arrests Man in Dwarka Allegedly Spying For Pakistan | Image: Representative
Dwarka: The Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a suspect from Dwarka, a coastal town in Gujarat, who was working as a welder and was allegedly spying for Pakistan.
21:45 IST, November 29th 2024