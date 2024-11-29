sb.scorecardresearch
  Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspect From Dwarka Allegedly Spying For Pakistan

Published 21:45 IST, November 29th 2024

Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspect From Dwarka Allegedly Spying For Pakistan

Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspect From Dwarka Allegedly Spying For Pakistan

Gujarat ATS Arrests Man in Dwarka Allegedly Spying For Pakistan
Dwarka: The Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a suspect from Dwarka, a coastal town in Gujarat, who was working as a welder and was allegedly spying for Pakistan.

