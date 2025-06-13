Digital Video Recorder Recovered From Air India Plane Crash Debris, May Hold Key Clues

Ahmedabad: A day after the tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the wreckage of the crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The plane, which was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming 265 lives, including passengers and crew members. The aircraft went down in the Meghani Nagar area, crashing into the BJ Medical College hostel mess, causing massive damage and loss of life.

On Friday, ATS officials located the DVR among the debris. This device could provide crucial information about the final moments before the crash.

“It’s a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will arrive soon to examine it,” said an ATS officer at the crash site.

The FSL team will now analyze the DVR to determine whether it recorded any footage or data that could help reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash. Investigators believe it could be a major breakthrough in understanding what went wrong during the flight.

The tragedy has shaken the nation and raised concerns about aviation safety. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian.