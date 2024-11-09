sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:55 IST, November 9th 2024

Over 20 Injured After 3 Vehicles Including Bus Collide In Gujarat's Banaskantha

Over two dozen people were injured after three vehicles collided with each other near Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha.

Reported by: Digital Desk
29 Police Personnel Injured as Bus Rolls Down into Ditch in UP’s Ballia
Representational image | Image: PTI
