Gujarat: Bullet Train Station Construction in Full Swing, Ministry of Railways Shared video
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, which has been under construction since 2021, would cover 508 km at a maximum speed of 320 km per hour.
Anand (Gujarat): The Ministry of Railways released a video on Sunday, showing the construction progress of the Bullet Train station at Anand, Gujarat, including both the inside and exterior.
The Ministry of Railways posted a video on social media X along with a caption that says, “Marching ahead with unwavering progress, the modern symphony of speed and advanced rail infrastructure takes shape at Anand #BulletTrain Station, Gujarat.”
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has made significant progress since construction began in November 2021. In 2023, the railway minister said that the first bullet train segment in India, a 50-kilometre line connecting Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat, would be finished in August 2026.
Timing and Connectivity
It would start in Mumbai and end in Sabarmati after visiting 10 stations: Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad.
