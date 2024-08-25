sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Gujarat CM Orders Evacuation of People From Low-Lying Areas As State Witness Intense Downpour

Published 17:50 IST, August 25th 2024

Gujarat CM Orders Evacuation of People From Low-Lying Areas As State Witness Intense Downpour

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to evacuate those people residing in low-lying areas to safe places as state witness heavy rains

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
heavy rain in gujarat
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel orders evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas as the state witness heavy downpour | Image: PTI (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:50 IST, August 25th 2024