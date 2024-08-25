Published 17:50 IST, August 25th 2024
Gujarat CM Orders Evacuation of People From Low-Lying Areas As State Witness Intense Downpour
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to evacuate those people residing in low-lying areas to safe places as state witness heavy rains
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel orders evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas as the state witness heavy downpour
