Advertisement

A fourth-grade student from Kharasana village in Gujarat, Vanshiben Manishbhai, garnered attention recently when she achieved remarkably high scores in Gujarati and Mathematics. Initially celebrated for her performance, it was soon discovered that an error had inflated her scores beyond the maximum possible marks for each subject.

Vanshiben's original marks of 211 in Gujarati and 212 in Mathematics were revised to 191 and 190 respectively after the school management rectified the mistake. Consequently, her total score was adjusted from 956 to 934 out of 1000. Despite the adjustment, Vanshiben still maintained an impressive performance, securing an A grade in all subjects including Gujarati, Mathematics, Environment, Hindi, and English, resulting in an overall score of 93.40%.

Advertisement

The incident prompted district education officials to launch an investigation to determine the cause of the error and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. This scrutiny comes in the wake of revelations regarding widespread grading errors in Gujarat's education system.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, during a session in the Gujarat Assembly, it was disclosed that over 9,000 teachers were penalised for errors in grading Class 10 and 12 board exam students over a two-year period. State Education Minister Kuber Dindor, in response to a query from Congress MLA Kirit Patel, revealed that 9,218 teachers, including 3,350 from Class 10 and 5,868 from Class 12, had made calculation mistakes between 2022 and 2023.

Reports indicate that the Gujarat government imposed significant fines totaling Rs 1.54 crore on these teachers, with an average penalty of Rs 1,600 per teacher. These revelations underscore the importance of accuracy in grading and highlight the consequences of errors in the education system, which can have profound effects on students' academic records and futures.

Advertisement