Gujarat Gets 34th District: Vav-Tharad Carved Out of Banaskantha

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has approved the bifurcation of Banaskantha district to form a new district named Vav-Tharad. With this addition, the total number of districts in Gujarat will rise to 34.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. "The state cabinet has given its nod to divide Banaskantha into two districts in the larger interest of people and the old public demand. Currently, people have to travel 35 to 85 km to reach the Banaskantha district headquarters in Palanpur for various works," Patel told reporters.

The new Vav-Tharad district will have its headquarters in Tharad town.

Banaskantha currently has 14 talukas, the highest among districts in Gujarat, and is the second largest district in terms of area.

Patel stated that eight of these talukas—Vav, Tharad, Bhabhar, Dhanera, Suigam, Lakhni, Deodar, and Kankrej—will form the new district.

It will also include Bhabhar, Tharad, Dhanera, and Thara municipalities.

"This decision to split Banaskantha into two districts has been taken to reduce the burden on the administration and to cater to the people effectively," Patel added.

Following the reorganization, Banaskantha district will retain six talukas—Palanpur, Danta, Amirgadh, Dantiwada, Vadgam, and Deesa—as well as Palanpur and Deesa municipalities.

Tharad town will serve as the district headquarters for Vav-Tharad, while Palanpur will remain the administrative center for Banaskantha.