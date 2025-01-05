Aravalli: Social media has become an integral part of our lives, especially youngsters but it also has a negative side to it, that has resulted in several crimes. In a latest incident reported in Gujarat, a 10-year-old girl was raped and kidnapped by an ‘Instagram friend’ who himself is 16 years old.

Gujarat Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Raped by 16-Year-Old Instagram Friend

The accused was an ‘Instagram friend’ with whom the victim had been chatting on the social media application and talking over the phone frequently. According to the police, the boy kidnapped her and then took her to his home where he raped her.

Accused Instagram Friend Sent to Observation Home, Action To Be Taken

According to the police, the victim, who is in class 5 and her minor sister have been using the social media app Instagram on their parents' phones. They have a total of seven Instagram accounts out of them only two are active.