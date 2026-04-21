Gujarat Horror Update: FSSAI Launches Probe into Wedding Food Poisoning; Over 400 Hospitalised, Statewide Crackdown Ordered

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stepped in to probe a mass food poisoning incident at a wedding in Gujarat, underscoring growing concerns about food safety during the peak summer season.

The central regulator confirmed on Tuesday that it has sought a detailed report from the Gujarat government and dispatched officials to assist with on-ground investigations. Food samples have been collected from the venue in Dahod, where nearly 50–60 guests were admitted to Zydus Hospital with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after attending a wedding feast on Sunday night.

Hospital authorities said emergency services were activated after being alerted that as many as 150–200 people could arrive with food poisoning symptoms. While most patients have since been discharged, around 40 individuals, including children, remain under observation.

Preliminary findings suggest a milk-based dessert or contaminated water may have triggered the outbreak. Officials have warned that counterfeit or improperly stored dairy products such as mawa, paneer, and cream are particularly vulnerable to spoilage in high temperatures.

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This incident is part of a wider pattern across Gujarat in recent weeks:

- In Mehsana, 60 people fell ill after consuming “Farali” food at a temple.

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- In Surat, 25 hostel students reported food poisoning symptoms.

- In Ahmedabad, families complained of illness after eating sweets from a popular franchise.

In response, the Gujarat government has ordered a statewide inspection drive, with FDCA teams collecting samples from caterers and sweet shops across major districts.

Medical experts are urging the public to exercise caution at large gatherings, advising against raw salads, unsealed water, and dairy products that appear stale. FSSAI has reiterated that strict legal action will follow against vendors or caterers found violating safety protocols.

As the probe expands, the Dahod case has become a wake-up call for consumers and regulators alike highlighting the urgent need for stronger enforcement of food safety standards in India’s bustling wedding and festival season.