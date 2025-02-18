Gujarat Police Probe Reveals 7 Videos Of Pregnant Women's Medical Examination Leaked On Telegram, YouTube

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police probe revealed that at least seven shocking videos of pregnant women patients being examined by doctors inside a hospital were allegedly leaked on Telegram and YouTube. The disturbing incident prompted the Cyber Crime Branch of Gujarat Police to reportedly launch a probe into the matter after these seven videos started circulating on social media platforms.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Hardik Makadia, the accused created a Telegram group linked to a YouTube channel where these videos were uploaded. The YouTube channel has so far uploaded seven videos of women being examined by doctors on a bed inside the hospital. The Telegram group promoting that channel has over 90 members.

The videos, which appear to be taken from CCTV footage, show women patients being examined inside a closed room of a hospital by a female doctor or being given injections by a nurse. In one video, a nurse and a woman patient can be heard conversing in Gujarati.

The accused had asked members of the Telegram group to pay a fee to watch similar videos. To attract members to pay subscriptions, the accused had shared screen grabs of similar videos.

The Telegram group was launched in September last year, while the YouTube channel was launched in January this year. The police have yet to identify the hospital where these videos were shot, but sources suggest that the videos are from the labour room of a maternity hospital in Rajkot.

Rajkot West BJP MLA Dr Darshita Shah has asked the police to probe the issue. Meanwhile, an official from Payal Hospital in Rajkot has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that someone must have hacked their footage.