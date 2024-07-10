sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:26 IST, July 10th 2024

Gujarat Police Registers FIR Over Deepfake Video of Nirmala Sitharaman

The video clip shows Sitharaman purportedly giving a byte to the media and terming Goods and Services Tax as the Gopaniya Suchna Tax. It was shared by one Chirag Patel on his X handle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Salesman Spike Woman's Drink, Rapes Her Inside Car, Both Arrested
Hyderabad Shocker: 2 Salesman Spike Woman's Drink, Rapes Her Inside Car, Both Arrested | Image: Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:26 IST, July 10th 2024