sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 15 Dead, 20,000 Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Batters Gujarat, Red Alert Issued

Published 10:23 IST, August 28th 2024

15 Dead, 20,000 Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Batters Gujarat, Red Alert Issued

15 people have died in rain-related incidents, and 20,000 individuals have been evacuated, as heavy downpours have caused severe disruptions across Gujarat

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Water levels have reached above the danger mark in 66 out of 206 reservoirs in Gujarat
15 people have died in rain-related incidents, and 20,000 individuals have been evacuated, as heavy downpours have caused severe disruptions across Gujarat | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:28 IST, August 28th 2024