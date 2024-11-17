Published 13:56 IST, November 17th 2024
Gujarat Shocker: Dead Man Comes 'Alive', Walks Into His Prayer Meet Days After Cremation
In a shocking turn of events in Gujarat's Mehsana, a man who was 'cremated', walked into his own prayer meet a few days later. Here's what happened...
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Dead Man Comes to Life | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:56 IST, November 17th 2024