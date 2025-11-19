Gujarat Terror Suspect Dr Ahmad Syeed Attacked In Sabarmati Jail By 3 Inmates After Verbal Spat

Ahmedabad: A terror suspect, who was a central figure in a Gujarat-based terror module, was attacked and beaten up by the inmates at the Sabarmati Jail located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The terror suspect, identified as Dr Ahmad Syeed, a doctor who was once a university lecturer and is now facing charges under the anti‑terrorism laws, received critical injuries on his face during the attack. Following the incident, the victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2), a case under relevant sections has been registered in the matter, and further legal action is being taken. As per the police, the terror suspect, Ahmad Syeed, along with his two accomplices, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and brought to the Sabarmati Jail a day before the attack. Syeed was placed in a high‑security cell after the ATS transferred him from police custody.

The police official further stated that, in the jail, two of the prisoners who are already serving sentences for murder and a third inmate accused of a serious economic offence under the POSCO Act, attacked Dr Ahmad Syeed, striking him near his eye. As per the police, the assault was preceded by a heated verbal exchange, during which Syeed had a major argument with two other terror suspects, Azad and Suhail, who were also housed in the same wing. The tension escalated when a stick, later recovered from the scene, was used in the attack.

The police official has identified the three accused assailants as Anil Kumar, Shivam Sharma and Ankit Lodhi. A legal action has been initiated by the police in the matter.

Further, the police official confirmed that the incident is being treated as a serious breach of prison security. “We had taken every precaution to protect Dr Syeed, but we cannot control what happens inside the cell block when inmates decide to act on their own,” the DCP said. He added that a formal complaint has been lodged and that the prison administration has launched an internal inquiry.

The police are now examining CCTV footage from the wing, interrogating witnesses, and collecting forensic evidence from the stick and the cell. The three attackers have been moved to a different facility pending further investigation, while the terror suspect remains under medical observation for the injury to his eye.

The police have pointed out that the attack inside Sabarmati Jail appeared to be an internal dispute rather than a coordinated attempt to free the suspects.