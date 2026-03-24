Gujarat to Build New Spaceport and Satellite Hub Near Kodinar Expanding India's Growing Space Sector

Gujarat is all set to join India's fast growing space sector. According to an announcement made by State Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia in the Assembly on Tuesday (March 24th, 2026), the state is planning to establish a new satelite manucfacturing facility and a launch site near Kodinar in Gir Somnath district.

The Kodinar site was chosen because its location on the coast is perfect for specific satellite paths. The open sea offers a safe and direct route for launches, making it easier to handle specialized missions. This new location will significantly strengthen India’s space launch options. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center led the selection process, finding this region ideal for a new spaceport. Building this facility would greatly increase India's ability to launch rockets and meet the growing demand for putting satellites into space.

Gujarat in the space race

Following the 2025 Gujarat Space Technology Policy, the state is advancing its goal to become a primary hub for satellite research and innovation. Central to this vision is the development of a 100-acre "Gujarat Space Park" near Sanand, designed to cluster satellite production and private industry players.

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A private firm has committed ₹500 crore to build what officials describe as India’s first end-to-end private satellite manufacturing unit. The facility will manage the full lifecycle of satellite production, including design, assembly, and testing.

This initiative coincides with rising global demand for internet and communication satellites. Experts suggest that by developing domestic manufacturing and launch infrastructure, Gujarat is positioning India to be more competitive in the international space sector.