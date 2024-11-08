Gujarat to Lead India's Growth Story, Aims USD 3.5 Trillion Economy by 2047: CM Bhupendra

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that his government is working towards taking state's economy to USD 3.5 trillion by 2047 as part of its contribution towards achieving the target of Viksit Bharat.

CM Patel Addressing the special session at FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM), Chief Minister Patel called Gujarat's commitment to a robust, industry-friendly ecosystem, emphasising the state's policies and other initiatives aimed at promoting investments and creating a sustainable growth environment.

"Under PM Modi's visionary leadership, India is on track to become the third-largest economy, with initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India setting the pace for rapid development. Gujarat has been benefitting from his leadership for 23 years and transformed itself into a growth engine by turning challenges into opportunities," he said.

He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's Viksit Bharat vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, positioning Gujarat as a key driver in this mission.

The Chief Minister engaged with industry leaders on critical issues and shared the government's vision for driving economic growth and industrial development in the state and country.

He added that the government's policy-driven approach has made Gujarat a leader in foreign direct investment and the most preferred investment destination. He cited massive investments in areas like semiconductors, green hydrogen and renewable energy in Gujarat.

"The roadmap for Viksit Gujarat by 2047 to contribute to Viksit Bharat is ready. We are committed to taking Gujarat's economy to USD 3.5 trillion by then. FICCI is a catalyst for economic growth. I am confident it will immensely contribute to Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Anish Shah, President, FICCI, praised Gujarat's achievements and leadership role in India's growth story. "Gujarat has been at the forefront of India's economic journey. With only 5 per cent of the population, it contributes 8 per cent to national exports, 30 per cent to merchandise exports, and 40 per cent to maritime cargo. Its annual growth rate of 12 per cent over several years represents an extraordinary achievement. As we work towards the $32 trillion Viksit Bharat vision for 2047, Gujarat's infrastructure positions it as a critical gateway for trade. FICCI stands committed to supporting Gujarat, which accounts for 10 per cent of India's GDP and is becoming a USD 1 trillion economy," he said.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, FICCI, said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the government of Gujarat for sharing their vision. FICCI is honoured to partner with Gujarat and looks forward to deepening this collaboration in the coming years.”

Rajiv Gandhi, Chair of FICCI's Gujarat State Council and CEO & MD of Hester Biosciences, described Gujarat as a beacon of industrial progress. "While FICCI is India's leading voice towards advocating policies to the government, Gujarat plays a key role in leading India's growth story. The synergy between policy and industry has enabled us to make strides in diverse sectors that drive economic growth and create meaningful livelihoods and a better standard of living, as envisioned by honourable PM Modi," he said.