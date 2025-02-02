Gujarat Tragedy: Mother-Son Duo Killed As Scooter Crashes Into Stationary Truck in Rajkot

Rajkot: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman and her son were killed after their scooter crashed into a stationary truck at Sarapdad village of Rajkot district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavesh Chauhan (30).

According to police, the stationary truck had no warning signs, reflectors, or functioning tail lights, which made it difficult for them to see in the dark.

“Bhavesh Chauhan was taking his mother to Rampur via Metoda Road to pick up his younger brother,” an official said.

Police said that the driver Vijay Kumar, absconded from the scene following the incident.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public way and causing death due to negligence and for offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

