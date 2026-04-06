Gulf Crisis: Congress MP Venugopal Accuses Centre Of Lacking Clear Policy

Alappuzha: Congress MP KC Venugopal has criticised the allegations that the opposition party is politicising the Gulf crisis. Accusing the Centre of lacking a clear-cut foreign policy, the Congress MP alleged that the central government is in a “surrendering mood” before the United States.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy, Venugopal dismissed his claim as a “big tamasha (drama)”, stating that the crisis faced by Indians, especially Keralites, in Gulf countries was a direct result of the government's external affairs approach.

The Congress leader asserted that the Indian government is abiding by America's dictates, saying, "Whatever America told you to say, you are obeying America". KC Venugopal's remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, with the central government making efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

Parliamentarian Venugopal alleged that the Centre is not assessing the ground situation and is indifferent to the implications for the Indian diaspora in the region. "The things which are going to happen to the people of the Gulf area are because of your foreign policy," he said, adding that India's neighbours are actively intervening to safeguard their citizens' interests.

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In contrast, Venugopal pointed out that India is taking a submissive stance, prioritizing American interests over its own citizens' future. "You can see our neighbours are intervening for their country's benefit. But we are completely in a surrendering mood. We are not thinking about the Indians' future, we are not thinking about the Kerala people's future. We are thinking about what America is saying to do. This is what is happening," he added.

PM Modi had earlier accused Congress of making "irresponsible" remarks on the West Asia crisis, putting Indians in Gulf countries at risk. He stressed that the government's top priority is the safety of Indians, particularly Keralites, in the region.

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The Prime Minister also outlined India's strong diplomatic ties with Gulf nations, ensuring the protection of the Indian diaspora. He urged Congress to refrain from politicising the issue, saying, “Elections will come and go, but the safety of Indians, especially those from Keralam in the Middle East, is my top priority.”