Gun, Speed, and Fatal Crash: How a Social Media Reel On Highway Turned Into Triple Funeral

New Delhi: A devastating tragedy was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district on April 14, where a social media stunt performed on a highway turned fatal. The incident claimed the lives of three young brothers and left two others fighting for their lives with severe injuries, as per reports.

The accident occurred on the Panni Patharia stretch of the National Highway, within the jurisdiction of the Mauganj police station. According to local police, the incident involved five individuals who were travelling together on two motorcycles.

Authorities stated that the three brothers were on a high-speed Pulsar motorcycle when they crashed into a stationary trailer loaded with bricks. The collision occurred during a reel recording session, in which one of the passengers was reportedly filmed brandishing a country-made pistol.

Footage of the crash captures the moment the trio attempted to overtake a truck, only to be blindsided by the stationary trolley directly in their path. Traveling at high speeds, they were unable to maneuver in time and slammed into the rear of the vehicle with devastating force.

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The force of the collision threw all three brothers onto the pavement, killing them instantly. In a tragic chain reaction, a second motorcycle carrying two men filming the stunt also slammed into the same stationary trailer, leaving both riders with critical injuries.

The victims have been identified as Bela village residents Upalaksh Kol (17), Amrish Kol (22), and Hemraj Kol (17). The injured men, brothers Prashant and Pradeep Dwived from Chitpurwa village, were stabilized at a local health center before being rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for specialized care.

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