Guna Well Tragedy: 5 People Die Trying To Rescue Calf Fallen In Well, Poisonous Gas Leak Suspected

Guna: At least five people tragically lost their lives in Dharnawada village located in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, apart from the five people who lost their lives, one remains critical after they suffocated inside a well while attempting to rescue a calf that had fallen into it. Sources claimed that six people entered the well one after another to save the calf, but fell unconscious due to a lack of oxygen.

The victims were immediately pulled out of the well and were rushed to the district hospital, where all five were declared dead upon arrival. The sixth person is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Civil Surgeon of Guna District Hospital, Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi, confirmed the incident and stated that the postmortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Dr Raghuvanshi said, "Today, five dead persons were brought here to the Guna district hospital, and their postmortem is being done to ascertain the cause of death. It is brought to the notice that there was a well in a village in the district, and a calf fell into it. To save the calf, these people get inside the well, and slowly they suffer breathlessness and get unconscious, as stated by one of the people among them, who is alive."

"In the preliminary examination, it seems that there was leakage of poisonous gas, though the actual reason for the death will be known only after the post-mortem report," the doctor said.

Preliminary Findings Suggest Poisonous Gas Leakage

The police sources stated that preliminary examinations suggested that the likely cause of death was the leakage of poisonous gas inside the well. However, the exact reason will only be confirmed after the postmortem report.

The doctor asserted that the investigation is ongoing, and the bodies will be handed over to the family after the postmortem.