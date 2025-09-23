Firing Outside Delhi’s Jamia University Gate, Police Probe After Clash Between Students and Outsiders

New Delhi: A shooting incident was reported on Tuesday outside Gate Number 13 of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University following a dispute between a group of outsiders and university students.

According to police officials, no formal complaint has been filed yet in connection with the matter.

They further clarified that the incident did not take place inside the Jamia campus and added that no student or individual associated with the university was involved in the firing.

Further reports confirmed two rounds of bullets were shot at the site. Authorities are currently investigating the matter.