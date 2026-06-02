Gunshots Fired Outside Khan Sir's Coaching Centre in Patna
A firing incident was reported late Tuesday night outside the coaching institute of popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir in Patna's Musallahpur area. According to sources, five to six shots were allegedly fired near the institute grounds in Musallahpur Haat.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: Gunshots were fired outside the the coaching institute of popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir in Patna, Bihar, onb Tuesday evening. According to sources, five to six shots were allegedly fired near the institute grounds in Musallahpur Haat area.
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Preliminary evidence suggests that the incident is related to an existing competition and power struggle between two coaching institutes in the area. According to sources, tensions between Khan Sir's institute and a competitor tutoring centre had been rising due to issues of dominance and influence in the local coaching industry. Police have initiated an inquiry to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.
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