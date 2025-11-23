Gunshots Rock Greater Noida: Miscreants Open Fire At Students Following Altercation; Car Windows Shattered

Kasna: In another case of shootout in Greater Noida, a group of miscreants opened fire on students in the Kasna police station area. The sound of the gunfire created panic and terrified residents in nearby areas. It is being reported that the shooting was caused following a minor altercation between the miscreants and the students, which escalated in a violent outbreak.

The incident reportedly took place near Omicron Society.

According to reports, more than half a dozen miscreants opened fire on the grandson of a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader on Saturday evening. During the gunfire, bullets struck three vehicles, shattering their windows.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the exchange of fire. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. Upon receiving information about the shooting, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident. A team has also been formed to arrest the accused.

Regarding the matter, the police have stated that the incident is under their notice. A case has been registered at Kasna Police Station under the relevant sections following the complaint filed by a victim. Initial investigation has revealed that both parties know each other. Police have assured that all facts of the crime are being thoroughly investigated.

A video of the incident showed the shattered windows of a car. The vehicle was damaged from both the front and the rear sides.

Gun Violence in Greater Noida

The fresh round of firing comes after the September gun violence in Greater Noida, in which two friends were killed.

An MBBS student was found lying dead near his friend, who was also critically injured, at a private hostel room in Greater Noida in September. The duo were students of BIMTECH and both had bullet wounds. Both were shot with the same licensed revolver, that belonged to the family of one of the boys. The critically injured boy succumbed to his injuries a day after the firing incident.