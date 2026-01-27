Gurgaon: Out For A Walk With Colleague, Woman Dragged Into SUV At 3 AM, Rescued After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Mud | Image: X

Gurgaon: A shocking incident came to light when a woman was abducted in the early hours of Sunday at Gurgaon's prominent Leopard Trail, after being forcibly dragged into a Scorpio SUV, but was rescued within an hour after the vehicle got stuck in muddy terrain.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The victim is a resident of Sirsa currently living in a PG in Gurgaon.

The Incident

The woman and her male colleague had driven to Leopard Trail late Saturday night for a late-night walk, reaching the area around 1.30 am. According to police reports, the pair was approached by Gaurav Bhati (25), a local food vendor and driver.

An argument allegedly broke out when Bhati began harassing the pair. The confrontation escalated quickly when Bhati snatched the woman’s mobile phone and ran toward a white Mahindra Scorpio, which he had borrowed from a friend.

Advertisement

When the woman chased him to retrieve her phone, Bhati allegedly grabbed her, dragged her into the SUV, and locked the doors. Her colleague’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful as he was shoved aside, and Bhati sped off into the Aravalli hills.

The colleague immediately dialled 112, giving a detailed description of the vehicle. Gurgaon Police depolyed three separate teams from the Badshahpur and surrounding stations.

Advertisement

Police used the location of the woman’s snatched phone to track the SUV’s path through Southern Peripheral Road and Sector 74.

In an attempt to evade checkpoints, Bhati drove into a secluded, forested area near Pandala village. The Scorpio eventually fell into a deep, muddy pit near a drain. With the wheels spinning uselessly in the mud, the vehicle became immobilised

Hearing the woman’s screams, Bhati abandoned the SUV and fled into the dense brush. Police arrived later to find the victim inside the vehicle.

Arrest and Legal Action