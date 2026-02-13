Updated 13 February 2026 at 23:28 IST
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court To Orchestrating Failed Assassination Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Nikhil Gupta, accused in the foiled assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has pleaded guilty in a New York court.
- India News
- 1 min read
New York: Nikhil Gupta, accused in the foiled assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has pleaded guilty in a New York court. The 54-year-old Indian national pleaded guilty to three criminal charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Nikhli Gupta, arrested in 2023 in Czech Republic, was extradited to US in 2024 to face trial. US prosecutors accused him of plotting with the Indian government to kill Pannun.
Advertisement
Developing…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 22:39 IST