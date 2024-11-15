sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:19 IST, November 15th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Narendra Modi has shared a greeting for all the people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and has wished the latter's teachings will inspire us.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Greets Nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti | Image: PTI
10:19 IST, November 15th 2024