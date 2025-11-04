Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honored with the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by the Boston Global Forum | Image: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi: The Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS) have conferred the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award upon Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to global peacebuilding, reconciliation, and humanitarian leadership.

The award ceremony was held at Harvard University, in the presence of luminary scientists and select dignitaries.

Last year, the award was presented to French President Emmanuel Macron for his exemplary leadership and efforts in promoting peace and security in Europe and across the world.

In previous years, this prestigious recognition has been bestowed upon several eminent world leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan, President Sauli Niinistö of Finland, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with the people of Ukraine.