sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinod Kambli | Parliament Assault Row | Sheikh Hasina | Allu Arjun | Shyam Benegal | Elon Musk | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gurugram: 21 Cybercriminals Arrested for Duping Rs 125 Cr in Fraud Cases

Published 19:01 IST, December 23rd 2024

Gurugram: 21 Cybercriminals Arrested for Duping Rs 125 Cr in Fraud Cases

Twenty-one cybercriminals were arrested here for allegedly duping scores of people across the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NIC Issues High-Severity Alert on Rising 'Vishing' Threats Targeting Government Data
Gurugram: 21 cybercriminals arrested for duping Rs 125 cr | Image: Freepik

Gurugram: Twenty-one cybercriminals were arrested here for allegedly duping scores of people across the country. They are accused of defrauding people of Rs 125 crore, Gurugram cyber police said on Monday.

All the accused were arrested in November and December after reviewing data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber).

Police have recovered 16 mobiles and seven SIM cards from their possession.

They allegedly carried out the fraud by posing as fake officers of courier companies.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the ACP said.

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:01 IST, December 23rd 2024