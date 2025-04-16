Gurugram Gets Second Trump Tower, Becomes Only City After New York | Image: x

New Delhi: The Trump Organization’s India representative, Tribeca Developers, in partnership with Gurugram-based Smartworld Developers, has announced the launch of a second ultra-luxury Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram. This makes Gurugram the only city outside New York to host two Trump Towers.

This is the sixth Trump-branded real estate project in India, following launches in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Gurugram, along with a commercial complex announced in Pune last month. The first Trump Tower in the Delhi NCR region debuted in 2018, also in Gurugram.

The upcoming project, Trump Residences Gurgaon, will involve an investment of approximately ₹2,200 crore and is expected to be completed within five years.

Two 51-Storey Towers, Prices Starting at ₹8 Crore

The new Trump Residences will feature two 51-storey towers rising nearly 200 metres, with a total of 298 ultra-luxury residences. Priced at ₹27,000 per square foot, each unit will range between ₹8 crore to ₹12 crore. The total saleable area spans 12 lakh square feet.

Units will include modern features such as an all-glass façade, private elevators, double-height living rooms in select residences, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rooftop with panoramic views of the Aravallis.

Speaking at the launch, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said, “Trump returns to Gurugram with a second project. This reflects both the strength of the Gurugram market and our enduring partnership.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization said, “With this new development, we’ve pushed the boundaries of luxury like never before. I’m confident Trump Residences Gurgaon will stand among the most iconic properties in our global portfolio.”