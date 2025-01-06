Gurugram Horror: Man Stabbed to Death by Colleague After Dispute Over Quality of Work | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Gurugram: In a shocking case reported in Gurugram, a 26-year-old man lost his life after he was stabbed to death by his colleague, over dispute regarding the quality of work. The accused has been arrested, weapon of murder has been recovered and an investigation is underway.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his colleague following a dispute over the quality of work, police said on Sunday. The victim, Dalip Kumar hailing from Bihar was working as a housekeeping staff at the guest house, a police officer said.

Police said they received information on Saturday evening that a man was stabbed to death at Hello Guest House in Sector 53. A police team rushed to the spot and dog squad and forensic experts inspected the scene.

22-Year-Old Accused Confesses to Killing Man After Dispute Over Quality of Work

During interrogation, Shavtal revealed that he bore a grudge against Kumar as he used to constantly berate him about the quality of work and would also threaten and beat him, the officer added.

The accused told police that enraged by the constant berating he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim to death, the officer said.

Accused Arrested, Knife Used in Crime Recovered and Investigation Underway

The accused, Arjun Shavtal (22), a native of Assam, was arrested and the knife used in the crime was recovered, they said. An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother following which the accused was arrested on Sunday, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.